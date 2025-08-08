State Sen. DeWitte, State Treasurer to host unclaimed property day

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, is partnering with the state treasurer’s office to connect residents of the 33rd District with more than $5 billion in unclaimed property and cash, officials announced.

District residents can see a counselor from the treasurer’s office who will help them search for unclaimed property or cash, and assist in filing claims, according to a news release.

The counselor will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19, at the Gail Borden Public Library Branch, 127 S. McLean Blvd., South Elgin, according to the release.

The 33rd Senate District extends from portions of St. Charles and Geneva, to Plato Township, north to Carpentersville, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin to Crystal Lake.

“Right now, the state could be holding inheritance money or funds from a forgotten bank account that belongs to you,” DeWitte said in the release. “Don’t let it remain unclaimed. Stop by to see if you are owed money and take ownership of what belongs to you.”

DeWitte said the office has had “tremendous success in helping people find cash and property they didn’t even know they were owed.”

“Over the last few years, we have returned tens of thousands of dollars to constituents from the 33rd District,” DeWitte said in the release.