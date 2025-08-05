Shaw Local

Although it may seem like we just dug our swimsuits out from the back of the drawer, believe it or not, summer will soon come to an end.

And while August still brings plenty of warm nights and days spent running through the sprinkler. It also means dusting off those packed away backpacks, shining our school shoes and shopping for school supplies.

For kids, the end of August ushers in new beginnings, while for the parents it brings an often welcome break from constant chaos and multi-tasking. Whatever the case, hopefully summer’s heat also brought slower days and longer nights for you, as well as a chance to unwind and refuel with those you love.

Speaking of things we love: the Geneva Chamber is hard at work planning next month’s Festival of the Vine held Sept. 5 through Sept. 7! We can’t wait to celebrate all things fall, friends, flavor, food, fun and fine wines at our annual Festival of the Vine!

Kathryn and Bob Vann of Batavia sip wine as they stroll through the first day of the Festival of the Vine Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Geneva. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

This three-day festival is a wine and food lover’s delight. Under a grand outdoor tent located at James and South Fourth streets, you can purchase a variety of reds and whites, grab a cold beer, dine on everything from gourmet to deli, and enjoy free musical entertainment.

Local restaurants will create a culinary display of diverse specialties, from savory appetizers to delectable desserts. What a delicious way to sample many of Geneva’s restaurants.

And of course, the festival offers amusement for our young visitors. Complimentary balloon art and kids’ crafts will be offered on Saturday on the south side of the Courthouse lawn.

Adding to the atmosphere of the festival will be complimentary horse-drawn antique carriage rides. Carriage rides will run Saturday and Sunday for a tour of the historic district of Geneva.

An Arts and Craft Show will feature the works of talented local and out-of-state artisans. The show, located on the Courthouse lawn and Campbell Street, takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

The first day of the Festival of the Vine Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Geneva. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Summer may be wrapping up, but there is still plenty of fun to be had right here in the town we love to call home. We hope you join us as the Festival of the Vine ushers in the best of the season! Cheers!

For more information on this festival, including activity times and ticket pre-sale options, along with other Chamber events, please visit www.genevachamber.com or call 630.232.6060. A full schedule will be posted later this month.

• Johanna Patterson is communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.