Sugar Grove engineering firm hires 5 summer interns in full-time jobs

Engineering Enterprises Inc., a Sugar Grove engineering and land surveying firm, announced that it hired last summer’s five interns as full-time employees.

The summer interns are Daniel Harker, Kyle Theurer, Jenna Dinges, Noah Kuchler and Carlie Olsen.

The hiring of these previous summer interns is a testament to the company’s internship program, which provides students the opportunity to apply their coursework to challenging and meaningful projects, according to the release.

During the participants’ internships, they were each provided with a mentor who partnered with them to establish realistic, yet challenging goals, engage them in daily work activities and collaborate on training and hands-on learning.

“We are thrilled to welcome back all of them as full-time employees,” Brad Sanderson, chief operating officer and company president, said in the release. “Their hard work and dedication during their internships certainly impressed us, and we are confident that they will continue to grow in their careers.”

Engineering Enterprises Inc., which was founded in 1974, is an award-winning consulting engineering firm that has provided services to public and private agencies throughout northern Illinois, according to the release.

More than 80 employees provide a full range of services for planning, design, and construction of infrastructure projects, funding assistance and municipal consulting. More information is available online at eeiweb.com.