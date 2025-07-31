Dickson-Murst Farm offers glimpse of old-time farm life Aug. 17

The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery is a celebration of the area’s rural heritage from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at the farm, 2550 Dickson Road, Montgomery. ( Photo provided by the Conservation Foundation)

The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery is hosting a Day at the Farm, a celebration of the area’s rural heritage, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at the farm, 2550 Dickson Road, Montgomery, according to a news release.

Visitors can get a taste of what farm life was like in bygone days. This free event features children’s crafts, activities and play spaces; hayrides; barrel train rides; farm equipment and harvesting demonstrations; face painting; tractors to drive and farm animals to meet, including Ellie the mini-cow, Fudge the goat and Peanut the pony, according to the release.

A set of horses will plow the field, and a 1913 Port Huron Steam Engine will run a 1909 International Harvester Separator to thresh the oats.

Both the event and parking are free.

With more than 6,000 members, The Conservation Foundation is one of the region’s oldest and largest not-for-profit land and watershed conservation organizations, helping preserve more than 36,000 acres open space in DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall LaSalle and Will counties, according to the release.