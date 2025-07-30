Kane County to begin 236 miles of pavement marking; lane closures ahead

The Kane County Transportation Division will begin its annual pavement marking program on 236 miles of county highways the week of Aug. 4. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The Kane County Transportation Division will begin its annual pavement marking program on 236 miles of county highways the week of Aug. 4, including several parts of highways in Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

Geneva roadways to be marked are Kaneville Road west of Peck Road and Fabyan Parkway west of Randall Road. Temporary daily lane closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Lane closures will start on the north end of Kane County and progress south, with temporary flagger control at intersections when necessary, the release stated.

Motorists are asked to slow down, watch for workers and equipment on the roadway and shoulders, allow extra travel time, and exercise caution when traveling through freshly painted areas.

The work is expected to be completed by late September.