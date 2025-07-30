A cappella recital pitch-perfect way to continue Batavia Public Library’s ‘Sundays On Stage’ series

Quarter Turn Quartet of Misty River Music Makers performs at the Batavia Public Library as part of their ‘Sundays on Stage’ series. Pictured, Jo Ann Ward, of Geneva, Beth Pasek, of St. Charles, Maria Kolano, of St. Charles, and Jennifer Offutt, of Batavia. (Photo Presented By Al Benson)

The Batavia Public Library’s “Sundays On Stage” series continued with a Batavia-based women’s a cappella ensemble performance on July 27.

The Sundays On Stage series is a 12-part year-round program series full of musical and theatrical performances with monthly events at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The upcoming schedule includes:

Aug. 24: “Flying High: Betty the Pan Am Stewardess” a portrayal by Leslie Goddard

Sept. 28: “A Tribute to Neil Diamond” by Denny Diamond

Oct. 26: “Blue Moon” seasonal songs by Heather Braoudakis

Nov. 23: “It’s a Wonderful Life” trivia, background and songs by John Boda

During the a cappella performance, the Misty River Music Makers’ 20 members sang musical standards ranging from “Under the Boardwalk” to “America the Beautiful.” The group featured several barbershop quartet numbers and singalongs with the audience members joining in.

Board president and vocalist Jennifer Offutt, of Batavia, introduced the musical numbers and sang with the group. She said the group was founded in 1983 as a chapter of Harmony, Inc. an international non-profit, educational and singing organization for women, according to a release.

“Our members represent all walks and stage of life, students, working women, stay-at-home moms, grandmothers and singles,” Offutt said in the release. “What we all share is a love of singing and harmonizing together.”

The group performs at festivals, a December holiday show, business events, charitable and civiv organizations, church groups, social clubs and retirement communities.

Rehearsals for the group are on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Start Something Studios, 12 S. Van Batavia Street, Batavia. You can learn more about the group by emailing sing@mistryrivermusicmakers.org.

You can learn more about the library’s Sundays on Stage series by visiting bataviapubliclibrary.org or by calling (630) 879-1393.