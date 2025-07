The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrating Strongoo's grand opening (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Strongoo in celebration of the nonprofit’s grand opening.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, and Strongoo staff members marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting July 17.

Strongoo, 10 W. State St., Suite 100, Geneva, is a nonprofit organization and gym and wellness center dedicated to creating wellness and recovery through holistic health services.

For information, visit strongoo.com.