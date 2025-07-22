People, planet, purpose: Geneva church’s rummage sale raises $20K for charity

The United Methodist Church of Geneva’s 2025 rummage sale raised $20,000 for the church's mission and promoted sustainability. (Photo provided by United Methodist Church of Geneva)

A rummage and bake sale that started about 60 years ago by the United Methodist Church of Geneva has developed into an event that organizers say benefits the community, people in need and the planet.

The church announced recently that its spring rummage sale collected $20,000 that will be donated to local, national and international charities.

At least 80 volunteers, mostly members of the church, helped to collect, set up and price donated item to sell. Experienced volunteers are paired with newer workers so they can learn what needs to be done.

“It’s a great way to meet new people, catch up with old friends, and make a difference in people’s lives,” said Jenean Larsen, one of the primary organizers.

It takes a week to prepare for the sale, including time to set up tables and racks and to accept, sort and display items for sale. Volunteers also provide lunch to those helping out. During the sale itself, volunteers greet and direct customers, check out their purchases and help on the sales floor. The final day includes an $8 fill-a-bag deal.

Members of United Methodist Church of Geneva meet with staff from Lazarus House to present them with a check from the church's rummage sale proceeds. The St. Charles-based organization Lazarus House provides shelter, food and support services for adults and children who need help. (Photo provided by United Methodist Church of Geneva)

Organizers say the rummage sales does more than raise money for charity; it also helps keep items out landfills to be reused by someone new.

Since the inception in 2021 of the Creation Care Committee at the church, tasked with helping the national United Methodist Church in becoming Net Zero Emissions by 2050, “it is incredible how we see the entire church embrace a way to walk through our world in a gentler way. The rummage sale, which has always been a way to reuse and repurpose unwanted items, now also focuses on how the unsellable and unsold items can go on to still make a positive impact in the community and environment,” Debbie Karr, a committee member, said in the release.

Items that are not usable are dropped off at the Kane County Recycling Center if they can still be recycled responsibly. Items not sold are donated to various other groups serving the community, including animal shelters; Hesed House, which assists people facing homelessness; World Relief and other organizations serving refugees; and a new one this year, Furnishing Futures, which helps furnish the new homes of the recently homeless, the news release said. Books, CDs and DVDs are donated to local libraries.

“At UMCG, we believe that every act of generosity can be a spark of God’s grace in the world. Through this record-breaking rummage sale, we’re not just recycling goods – we’re renewing lives, serving our neighbors, and caring for creation. It’s a powerful example of how we fill our commitment to People, Purpose and Planet as we come together to illuminate our community with God’s love,” the church’s senior pastor, Rob Hamilton, said in the news release.