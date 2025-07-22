Batavia police focus on speed enforcement through July 31

Do you regularly drive too fast? Do you think posted speed limits are just suggestions?

If you drive too fast through Batavia, you might want to lighten up on the gas pedal: Police are increasing their patrols for speeders through July 31, officials announced in a news release.

Speeding creates unnecessary risks, reducing a driver’s ability to react to hazards, navigate curves, or avoid other vehicles or pedestrians, according to the release.

The message to drivers is simple: Slow down and stay safe.

Officers will focus on enforcing posted speed limits and identifying other dangerous driving behaviors, according to the release.

Officers will concentrate enforcement in areas where speed-related crashes and violations are most common.

The increased attention is part of a statewide traffic safety initiative, according to the release.

The campaign is the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Speeding Catches Up with You” campaign. The Illinois Department of Transportation administers the federal highway safety funds that pay the statewide traffic safety initiative.