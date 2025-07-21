Want a pothole filled or streetlight bulb changed? Geneva updates online request portal for city services

Geneva residents can now request nonemergency services or report concerns through the city’s new SeeClickFix online portal.

Residents can use the portal on a computer or mobile device for things like requesting tree trimming or notifying the city about streetlight outages or potholes, among dozens of services available.

Users can choose their request type, pinpoint a location on an interactive map, attach photos, and track the progress of their request from submission to completion. The system also notifies users if a similar request has been submitted, allowing them to follow the existing case.

The portal can be accessed in several ways:

Click the “Report A Concern” button on the city’s website

Visit the Geneva SeeClickFix portal directly here: geneva.il.us/scf

Download the SeeClickFix mobile app and select Geneva, IL as the destination. Mobile app users will be directed to city’s customized “Go Geneva” interface, which becomes the default screen for future visits.

Online requests will be routed directly to the appropriate departments for review.

In addition to reporting concerns, app users can access the most popular features on the city of Gevena’s website, geneva.il.us, including community alerts, city news, utility bill payments, community events, roadwork updates, a local business directory, job postings and more.

Residents should note SeeClickFix is intended for nonemergency requests and is not monitored 24 hours a day. People should still call 911 for emergencies.

For reporting power outages, water main breaks and other matters requiring a more urgent response from the city after hours, weekends and holidays, people are asked to call the Geneva Police Department nonemergency number at 630-232-4736. Police will then dispatch the on-call personnel to investigate.