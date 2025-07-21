Batavia made 57 traffic stops during July 4 enforcement days

Batavia police made 57 traffic stops and issued 56 citations during a statewide traffic safety campaign from June 20 through July 4, officials announced in a news release.

The campaign was intended to reduce impaired driving and promote seat belt use.

Police issued 37 citations for speeding, 18 for various other traffic violations, two for drunken driving, one each for distracted driving and driving without a valid license, the release stated.

Batavia participated with 200 other law enforcement agencies, serving as a reminder that impaired driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal.

The enforcement campaign was part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives.

The Illinois Department of Transportation administers federal traffic safety funds to pay for the cost of proactive enforcement and public education, the release stated.

IDOT also has a media campaign, “It’s Not a Game,” which highlights the serious consequences of impaired and unsafe driving.