Zambo: Summer is made for streaming with Batavia Public Library

Are you stuck in a reading rut?

This could be like a lot of summers when you reach for your go-to method of reading, or you could try something new this year to shake it up in the best of ways.

A host of books, audiobooks, comics, graphic novels, movies and TV shows are easily accessible in the digiverse. That’s the digital world, a place where you can bring 10 books, 12 movies, and two dozen comic books with you on vacation without needing a separate travel bag.

Where can you find all of those digital reading, listening and viewing options? For free? Through your Batavia Public Library card. You’ll want to consider some of these helpful and convenient options.

Kristen Zambo is the promotional services manager at the Batavia Public Library. (Batavia Public Library)

BookFlix

BookFlix provides video storybooks and nonfiction eBooks that children and families will love. Children may listen to books about bugs or bears, dinosaurs or daring escapades, or the real stories behind holidays and history. The target age group is Pre-K-3.

Boundless/eRead Illinois

Boundless/eRead Illinois features eBooks, eAudiobooks, comics and graphic novels available to check out now, or add to your Wish List to enjoy later. You may borrow up to five titles at a time for up to two weeks.

Many patrons love receiving recommendations from our Adult and Teen Services librarians, and you can browse picks selected by Astrid, Carly, Kristin, Laura, Mallory, Misty, Roseanne, Abby and Meghan.

Electronic books and audiobooks are available in Spanish, too. There are eBooks and eAudiobooks available for children, as well.

Libby/eMedia Library

Libby/eMedia Library takes the borrows up a notch, allowing individuals to borrow up to 10 titles at a time for three weeks. Try eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and newspapers — all from this handy app — in addition to comics and graphic novels.

Hoopla

Hoopla kicks it up another notch by allowing patrons to borrow up to 10 titles for a month. Stream or download eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, TV and movies, as well as comics, graphic novels and magazines.

This option also offers an array of eBooks, eAudiobooks, comics, movies, TV shows and music for children and teens.

Kanopy

Kanopy provides individuals with access to thousands of movies and documentaries for free with your library card. Children can watch “Inspector Gadget,” “Interstellar Ella” and “Bob the Builder.” Adults in the family might enjoy “Zodiac,” “The Truman Show” or “The Bookshop.” Award-winning foreign films are available to stream, as well. Visit https://bataviapubliclibrary.org/ebooks-emedia to access these resources and more.

• Kristen Zambo is promotional services coordinator for the Batavia Public Library.