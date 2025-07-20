Batavia grad awarded Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners scholarship

(Left to right); Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners scholarship committee members Doris Trout, Joan Joseph, Abigail Ingersoll and committee member Rachel Guerrero (Photo provided by the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners )

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners recently awarded a scholarship to Batavia High School graduate Abigail Ingersoll to support her college education and personal growth.

The $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Ingersoll for her dedication and achievements.

Ingersoll plans on majoring in environmental research or horticulture at Iowa State University, according to a news release.

“Success in higher education also requires a student who is focused, fully prepared to accept challenges and open to experiences beyond the classroom,” Batavia High School English teacher Kimberly Pearlman said in a news release. “Abigail is a member of a highly demanding and competitive high school marching band program. She is a member of the Women in STEM Club, and she is a member of multiple honor societies (French, Science and National).”

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners Scholarship is given out annually to a high school senior from Batavia School District 101. Students must pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in agriculture, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental science, forestry or land management. The students also must demonstrate community contributions, academic rigor and ambition to create a positive impact.

“I plan to pursue a future in environmentally focused horticulture, hoping to research methods of environmental regulation and climate change adaptations,” Ingersoll said in a release. “I hope to find a way to turn my passion and enthusiasm for plants, nature, and biology into something meaningful that will leave a lasting impact and help the world for generations to come.”

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners is a nonprofit that promotes sustainable gardening and the natural world through education and volunteerism.