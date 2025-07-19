Geneva homebuilder, design company turns 25

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrating Hogan Design and Construction's 25th anniversary on July 11, 2025. (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

A luxury home construction and remodeling company is celebrating 25 years in Geneva.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently marked Hogan Design and Construction’s 25th anniversary.

Chamber members and staff, board members, ambassadors and Hogan Design and Construction staff members gathered for a ribbon-cutting July 11.

Hogan Design and Construction, 21 N. Sixth St., Geneva, transforms Chicagoland homes through a luxury home remodeling, custom home building and community-first philosophy brand.

For information, visit hogandesignandconstruction.com/.