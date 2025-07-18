Geneva Fire Department seeks resident feedback to update strategic plan

The Geneva Fire Department is seeking public feedback in a community survey. (Provided by Pierce Manufacturing)

The Geneva Fire Department is inviting residents, businesses and community stakeholders to participate in a survey to help shape the department’s future, officials announced in a news release.

As part of an update to its strategic plan, the fire department is seeking input to better understand public expectations and priorities.

The plan outlines the department’s short- and long-term goals and promotes continuous improvement during the next three to five years, according to a news release. The first step in the strategic plan update process is to gather public feedback through the community survey.

The survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete, according to the release. All responses are confidential and voluntary. The deadline to submit feedback is Friday, Aug. 15.

Questions can be directed to Fire Department Administrative Analyst Jennifer Helmrich at 630-232-2530 or gfd@geneva.il.us.