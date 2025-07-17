Geneva invites public to Strategic Plan 2030 update

The public is invited to learn about the future direction of Geneva by attending the city’s 2030 Strategic Plan community update at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., officials announced in a news release.

The Geneva 2030 Strategic Plan was developed with broad community input.

It focuses on six guiding principles: strong governance; informed residents; purposeful growth and economic vitality; a safe, active and welcoming community; environmental stewardship; and quality infrastructure and services.

The city’s Strategic Plan Advisory Committee will give attendees an opportunity to learn about different aspects of the plan.

The evening will start with an overview presentation followed by small-group discussions on how the strategic plan was developed; current City Council priorities; how to track progress and updates; opportunities to get involved with subcommittees.

A strategic plan serves as a valuable tool for city leaders to identify goals, prioritize resources and guide development to ensure Geneva remains a vibrant and prosperous community, the release stated.

Feedback from the meeting will help SPAC determine next steps and future public engagement efforts.

The committee meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at in City Hall Council Chambers Conference Room, 109 James St.

An RSVP to attend the July 29 event are preferred – online at www.signupgenius.com – but not required.

More information is available by calling Assistant City Administrator Ben McCready at 630-938-4540 or by email at bmccready@geneva.il.us.