From Tri-cities to Miami, Batavia Rotary Club organizes bike reclamation project

(file photo) The Batavia Rotary Club is partnering with the Miami Shores Rotary Club to restore discarded bicycles and redistribute them to those in need of reliable transportation. Sustainability solutions and alternative forms of transportation, like bicycling, are trademarks of the community along the Fox River. (Sandy Bressner)

The Batavia Rotary Club has partnered with the Miami Shores Rotary Club to restore abandoned bicycles and distribute them to residents in Miami who lack access to reliable transportation.

The program is designed to emphasize the Batavia Rotary Club’s central tenets of providing service to those in need and creating sustainable solutions through recycling discarded materials.

Club members hope the partnership brings further attention to some of the projects their service members are involved in within the Batavia and larger community.

“We believe everyone deserves access to reliable transportation, and through this project, we are able to support individuals in Miami while also fostering a strong sense of community between our two Rotary Clubs,” project organizer Tom Van Cleave said in a release by the Batavia Rotary Club. “This collaboration exemplifies the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self’ on both a local and national scale.”

Van Cleave said he hopes the project showcases how local actions can create a ripple effect in communities far beyond their own.

The Batavia Rotary Club is dedicated to fostering community service, professional development and goodwill in the Tri-Cities and beyond, according to the release.

To learn more about the project and the club’s other initiatives, visit bataviaroataryclub.org or email info@bataviarotaryclub.org.