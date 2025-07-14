St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend accepting 2025 contest applications

The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting applications for the upcoming Scarecrow Contest, which will take place during Scarecrow Weekend, Oct. 11-13, 2025. Applications are due Sept. 15. (Photo provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

The St. Charles Business Alliance is accepting applications for the 40th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend’s scarecrow contest.

The weekend will be held from Oct. 11 through Oct. 13 in downtown St. Charles.

The contest applications are available online at scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication. The application deadline is Sept. 15. Applications can be submitted online or mailed to the St. Charles Business Alliance, 2 E. Main St., St. Charles.

The contest categories include:

Mega/Mechanical Category: Open to all.

Clubs/Not-For-Profit/Schools Category: Open to all clubs, not-for-profits, and schools.

Individual Category: Open to individuals and families not affiliated to businesses or organizations.

Business Category: Open to all businesses.

Mega/Mechanical Category prizes include $500 for first place, $350 for second place and $250 for third place. The remaining category prizes are $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.

For information, visit scarecrowfest.com, call 630-443-3967, or visit stcalliance.org.