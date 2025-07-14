Cocktails in the Park fundraiser to benefit Batavia businesses

Community members help raise funds for Batavia's MainStreet's support for local businesses at the annual 'Cocktails in the Park' fundraiser. (Provided by Batavia MainStreet/April Duda Photography)

Batavia MainStreet will host its annual Cocktails in the Park fundraiser to support downtown businesses, promote tourism and area support initiatives.

The fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. July 26 at Appleton Park, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

The fundraiser includes take-home sweet kettle corn, signature cocktails, live music and Batavia Farmer’s Market vendors. Small plates offered by local restaurants.

“These cocktails are more than just drinks – they’re thoughtfully crafted experiences,” Batavia MainStreet assistant director Kristen Desler said in a news release. “Each one showcases not only incredible flavor, but a level of care and creativity that sets this event apart. Guests are in for a real treat this year.”

The fundraiser features a Cocktails in the Park VIP Experience Raffle. Attendees can receive one drawing entry for every $25 donation. The VIP Experience includes six drink and raffle tickets, a reserved picnic table, skip-the-line entry, six glass cocktail glasses, downtown Batavia swag, professional group photos, take-home floral centerpiece and linens, and an appetizer tray. The winner will be named July 24.

Tickets cost $40 and are available through noon July 26 or while supplies last. To buy tickets, visit downtownbatavia.com. The tickets also will be available at the fundraiser for $50.

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through community-based programs and volunteer-driven efforts.

For information, call 630-761-3528 or email info@DowntownBatavia.com.