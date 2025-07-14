Batavia United Way awards $140K to area nonprofits

Shaw Local 2023 file photo – The Batavia United Way board of directors recently awarded $140,000 in Community Impact Grants to 21 nonprofit and service-based organizations. (Sandy Bressner)

The Batavia United Way board of directors recently awarded $140,000 in Community Impact Grants to 21 nonprofit and service-based organizations.

The grants will support better healthcare access, expanded youth opportunities, financial security and community resilience.

“For more than 95 years, Batavia United Way has been rooted in this community, and we’re proud to continue supporting the organizations doing essential work on the ground,” Batavia United Way executive director Kathy Evangelista said in a news release. “This year’s recipients represent a broad spectrum of services and impact – meeting urgent needs and helping build a stronger, more connected Batavia.”

The grant recipients include Batavia RSVP, Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, Batavia Public Schools, Boys and Girls Club of North Central IL, CASA Kane County, Easter Seals of DuPage and Fox Valley, ElderDay Center, Fox Valley Food for Health, Fox Valley Hands of Hope, Kane Senior Council, Lazarus House, Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley, Mercy Housing-Batavia Apartments, Mutual Ground, Northwestern Medicine-Living Well Cancer Resource, Salvation Army Tri Cities, Suicide Prevention Services, Tri City Family Services, Tri City Health Partnership, Valley Sheltered Workshop and Water Street Studios.

Batavia United Way also supports and operates initiatives such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Batavia, the Success By 6 Preschool Scholarship Program, the Community Assistance Fund, and the Holiday Adopt-A-Family program.

For information, visit bataviaunitedway.org.