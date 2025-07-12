Fire district fireworks: Former trustee blasts current board member

John Karr, former trustee on the Fox River and Countryside Fire Protection District criticized a current board member at the Thursday, July 10, 2025, meeting. (Brenda Schory)

A former Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue trustee scorched a current board member at Thursday’s meeting in St. Charles, demanding an end to alleged personal vendettas and urging attention to the district’s needs.

“In six years of serving this district, I did everything I could to work with the board members to make this a better district,” former trustee John Karr said during public comment.

“I also went to every continuing education seminar I could go to,” Karr said. “I’m here tonight to talk to you guys about being a board member.”

Karr said the board should be working as architects of the district for the next year, the next five years, the next 10 years.

“That is your job. That is what you are here for,” Karr said. “The right reason (to be a board member) is not starting problems. Not instigating problems. Not saying stuff about people. ... Drop all the (expletive). Drop it all. ... Do the taxpayers’ work.”

At one point, Trustee Nick McManus responded to Karr, saying, “You’re looking at me.”

“Yeah, I am looking at you,” Karr responded to McManus. “I am. Because you are one of the problems – 100% one of the problems.”

In May, the board voted to censure McManus and called for his resignation due to his actions towards its administrator, Tracy Dunklau, as revealed through an investigation. Dunklau had filed a hostile work environment complaint against McManus on Dec. 11, 2023. The investigation findings also stated McManus “regularly clashed” with board members and fire chiefs.

McManus had voted against the censure and said he would not resign.

Karr vowed to keep returning to meetings.

In response to Karr’s comments, McManus said, “I deny any allegations that Mr. Karr was indicating.”

“In my four years on the board, I have voted for the purchase of every new vehicle and apparatus, salary increases, the new fire station,” McManus said. “I have done everything to support the fire district and make it a better fire department.”

The board also elected officers, choosing newly seated Trustee Nicholas Manheim as president, newly elected Trustee Jim Gaffney as treasurer and T.J. Seiffert as secretary.

The district serves more than 25,000 residents in Kane and DuPage counties and in the unincorporated areas of St. Charles and Campton Townships and the villages of Campton Hills and Wayne.