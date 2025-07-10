St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend seeks applicants for 2025 contest

Spectators look at some of the scarecrows on display along Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The 40th Annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend will return to downtown St. Charles Oct. 11-13.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting applications for the annual Scarecrow Contest, which can be submitted online at scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication.

Printable applications are also available on the website, and can be mailed or submitted to the Business Alliance at 2 E. Main St. (Route 64) in St. Charles.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 15.

The categories for the Scarecrow Contest are as follows:

Mega/Mechanical (open to all)

Clubs/Nonprofits/Schools

Individuals (open to individuals and families not affiliated with a business or organization)

Businesses

In the Mega/Mechanical category, first place will win $500, second place $350 and third place $250.

In each other category, the cash prizes are $200, $150 and $100 for first, second and third places, respectively.

For more information, visit scarecrowfest.com or call the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.