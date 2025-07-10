St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend seeks applicants for 2025 contest

The 40th Annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend will return to downtown St. Charles Oct. 11-13.
The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting applications for the annual Scarecrow Contest, which can be submitted online at scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication.
Printable applications are also available on the website, and can be mailed or submitted to the Business Alliance at 2 E. Main St. (Route 64) in St. Charles.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 15.
The categories for the Scarecrow Contest are as follows:
- Mega/Mechanical (open to all)
- Clubs/Nonprofits/Schools
- Individuals (open to individuals and families not affiliated with a business or organization)
- Businesses
In the Mega/Mechanical category, first place will win $500, second place $350 and third place $250.
In each other category, the cash prizes are $200, $150 and $100 for first, second and third places, respectively.
For more information, visit scarecrowfest.com or call the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.