Nicholas Manheim wins appointment to Fox River Fire board

Fox River & Countryside Fire/Rescue District serves more than 25,000 residents over 38 square miles in Kane and DuPage counties. (Photo provided )

The Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue Board in St. Charles voted to appoint Nicholas Manheim to fill a trustee vacancy at a special meeting July 7.

Manheim, a Former St. Charles District 303 board member, was among six candidates seeking to fill a vacancy left when former board president Jason Parthun resigned.

“I’m excited to serve the district and get involved,” Manheim said of his appointment. “I’m excited to dig in and learn and see how I can help.”

Manheim’s appointment is to complete Parthun’s term, which ends in 2021.

The appointment brings the board up to five trustees.

The board met in closed session for about three hours to interview six prospective trustee candidates, officials said.

Recent controversy at the board’s June 4 meeting involved two 2-2 tie votes for Manheim and candidate Michael Spencer, resulting in no appointment because a three-vote majority was needed.

Neither Spencer nor Trustee Thomas Kennedy – who nominated and voted for Spencer at that meeting – disclosed that they were in-laws.

But this time around, the four trustees – Jim Gaffney, T.J. Seiffert, Nick McManus and Kennedy – all voted in support of Manheim.

The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Station No. 1, 34W500 Carl Lee Road, St. Charles.

According to the agenda, Manheim will be sworn in, followed by discussion and possible election of board officers, among other items.

The district established itself in 2007 after splitting off from St. Charles. It serves more than 25,000 residents over 38 square miles in Kane and DuPage counties and in the unincorporated areas of St. Charles and Campton Townships and the incorporated villages of Campton Hills and Wayne.