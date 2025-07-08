Hinckley motorcyclist dies in Sugar Grove crash

A Hinckley man, 26, died of injuries after crashing his 2007 Honda sport motorcycle on the U.S. Route 30 eastbound ramp onto southbound Illinois Route 47, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, July 6, according to a news release from Sugar Grove police.

Police and paramedics responded and found the injured man and the motorcycle on its side. He was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to police.

Officials are withholding his identity pending family notification.

The ramp was closed for about three hours Sunday.

Police called a Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team to assist with the investigation, and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force to assist with interviews and follow-ups, authorities said.

Police are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 630-391-7250.

The Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Office of Emergency Management, KCART and the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District assisted with the investigation and traffic control.