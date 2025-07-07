Downtown Batavia shopping event will support those in need

The Batavia Woman’s Club is offering a chance for people to have fun with friends and family, support local downtown businesses and provide funds to assist those who need some help.

The Passport to Downtown Batavia shopping event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 26. Participating stores will provide “passport” holders with exclusive deals and treats, and all proceeds will buy food for local people needing help.

Shoppers can purchase their Passport to Downtown for $25, and will receive a route map and goody bag before taking a self-directed trip to 10 shops, which will each stamp the passports. From 2 to 3:30 p.m., a Final Destination party takes place with chances to win a shopping experience courtesy of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce or a grand prize raffle basket. The more shops participants visit, the greater their chances of winning.

Purchase a Passport to Downtown at the BWC website at bataviawomansclub.org, or at the Batavia Farmer’s Market community tent from 9 to 11 a.m. July 26. Purchase the Passport in advance due to limited space.

Qui Travel and Travel a Latte, both located in Batavia, along with the Batavia Woman’s Club, are sponsoring the Passport Shopping Trip. Thorabella’s Restaurant is hosting the Final Destination party.

Participating Batavia shops are:

63rd Street Apothecary

Bee Attitudes Antiques & Collectables

CryBaby Wellness

Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co.

Fat Sam’s for Pets

New Moon Vegan

NXT Nutrition and More

Paula’s Couture Consignment

Red Hive Market

Thrown Threads

Since 1892, the Batavia Woman’s Club was promoted philanthropy in the community and is open to anyone interested in making a difference in other people’s lives, along with the fellowship and friendship of others. More information is at the website or by emailing Bwc1892@gmail.com.