June 28, 2025
Safety camp planned for Batavia kids to learn what to do in emergencies

Batavia City Hall

The Batavia Police Department and Kane County Emergency Management are hosting a free, hands-on emergency and disaster preparedness class for kids.

Children entering third through fifth grades can attend the “Preparedness, Police and Popsicles” camp from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 16 at the Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. Topics include basic first aid, calling 911, building a go bag, weather safety, gun safety and family communication plans.

For more information or to register, visit bataviail.gov/kidscamp.

