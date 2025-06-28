Batavia Shooting Stars festival is July 5

Shaw Local file photo – The River Street archway at River and Wilson streets in downtown Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

BATAVIA – The Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden will partner with Pal Joey’s to host the Izzy and Friends Shooting Stars Festival on Fourth of July weekend.

The festival will begin at 2:30 p.m. July 5 on River Street in downtown Batavia.

Activities include glitter tattoos, bubbles, local artists, vendors and food.

Rock and roll band Matt Shukin and The Ramblers will perform at 2:30 p.m. at Pal Joey’s. Music on River St. featuring Noah Gabriel and Ryan Carney begins at 4 p.m. Izzy and Friends, Pawnshop and Aaron Kelly also will perform at 7 p.m. in the supper club’s back beer garden.