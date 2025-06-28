‘A Wop Bop A Loo Bop!’ fundraiser set for July 27 in Batavia

Shaw Local file photo – Reagan Jorgenson, as Annie, and Patrick Klasa, as Oliver Warbucks, perform during the Marquee Youth Stage 10th anniversary performance of "Annie Jr." at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. The Blackberry Polo Club will host “A Wop Bop A Loo Bop!” fundraiser to benefit the Marquee Youth Stage on July 27, 2025. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

BATAVIA – The Blackberry Polo Club will host “A Wop Bop A Loo Bop!” fundraiser in July to benefit the Marquee Youth Stage.

The fundraiser will run from noon to 4 p.m. July 27 at the club, 1S990 Old Bliss Road, Batavia.

The fundraiser features a polo match, 50’s-themed picnic tailgate contest, 50/50 and basket raffles, face painting and games. Marquee Youth Stage also will perform. Club gates open at 11 a.m.

Panera sandwiches, hot dogs, snacks, candy, and soft drinks will be available to buy. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 50s attire. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars for a chance to win tailgate prizes.

Tickets cost $40 per car. To buy tickets, visit givebutter.com/myspolo.

Marquee Youth Stage is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the performing arts accessible to youth of all backgrounds and abilities.

For information, email connie.flores@marqueeyouth.org.