Three hospitalized in bus crash in Sugar Grove

The Sugar Grove Fire Protection District responded to a collision involving a bus and one other vehicle at the intersection of East Park Avenue and Route 47 Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene assisted two adults from the bus and one person from the other vehicle involved in the crash, Fire Chief Brendan Moran reported.

All three were transported to area hospitals without life-threatening injuries. No children were involved, Moran said.

Sugar Grove police are investigating the incident.