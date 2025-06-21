Elburn Lions Club to host fireworks show July 12

The Elburn Lions Club will host a fireworks show July 12 (Photo provided by the Elburn Lions Club )

ELBURN – The Elburn Lions Club will host an event for residents to enjoy a fireworks show next month.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk on July 12 at Elburn Lions Park, 500 Filmore St.

The show features the Lions and Leos food tents. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are available to buy at 7 p.m. Attendees can visit local businesses before and after the show. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be offered at the clubhouse.

Free-will offerings will be accepted. Alcoholic beverages must not leave the clubhouse. Dogs, coolers, grills, alcohol and guns will not be permitted. Neighborhood parking may be restricted. In the event of rain, the fireworks will be held July 13.