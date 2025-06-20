Geneva garbage rates to increase in July

A Lakeshore Recycling Systems driver collects trash on Whittington Drive in Geneva on July 6, 2023 during the company's first week of service with the city. LRS stickers will increase 19 cents July 1, 2025 as per the contract. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – Refuse stickers in Geneva will rise 19 cents to $4.32 on July 1, from the current rate of $4.13, as per the city’s five-year contract with waste hauler Lakeshore Recycling Systems, or LRS, officials said in a news release.

The contract began July 1, 2023, and ends June 30, 2028.

Residents who have stickers for the current rate can use them without paying the difference.

Prices for optional garbage cart subscriptions also will increase by about $1 per billing cycle, according to the contract.

The city of Geneva sells waste stickers online through a secure payment portal.

Residents also may buy stickers in person at the Geneva Finance Department, 15 S. First St., or at participating local retailers.

Other optional refuse products and collection services with updated prices effective July 1 include 20-gallon bags for $2.73 and 65-gallon yard waste carts for $174.72 annually, according to the release.

During the week of June 30, refuse collection will be delayed one day for Friday customers, due to the Independence Day holiday. The regular schedule will resume the following week, according to the release.

More information about Geneva’s refuse and recycling services is available on the city’s website www.geneva.il.us.