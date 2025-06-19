Kane County courts, government offices closed Thursday for Juneteenth

Kane County government offices are closed Thursday in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday.

That includes Kane County Clerk’s offices in Geneva and Aurora, and all courthouse matters are paused.

The day, a combination of “June” and “Nineteenth,” commemorates when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. The National Park Service also is offering free admission to national parks, according to the news bureau.

Government offices resume operations Friday.