St. Charles library to host final concert of Sunday series this weekend

The St. Charles Public Library will conclude its 2024–25 Sunday Concert Series with a performance by acclaimed percussionist Dr. Josh Graham at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.

The free concert will be held at the library, 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles. All are welcome to attend and registration is not required.

Graham is an assistant professor and percussion program coordinator at the University of Illinois and executive director of the contemporary music trio F-PLUS.

Graham will present a program of recently commissioned works for solo marimba, composed by Katherine Pukinskis, Griffin Candey and Michael Conrad.

The compositions are inspired by literary sources including Ernest Hemingway’s The Nick Adams Stories, Iowa poet James Hearst and Psalm 139. The performance will feature readings of the texts that inspired the music.

Graham has performed at Carnegie Hall, the National Gallery of Art, the Detroit Institute of Art, and several universities. He holds music degrees from Central Michigan University, the University of Michigan, and the University of Illinois.

For more information, visit the library’s website or call 630-584-0076.