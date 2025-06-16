Geneva author explores Texas teacher interference in 2022-23

Geneva resident Ellen Jo Ljung will sign copies and discuss her new fiction book, 'Caught in the Crossfire' from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at Harvey’s Tales, 216 James St., Geneva, with a rain date of Sunday, June 29. (Provided by Ellen Jo Ljung)

What happens when a progressive teacher from New England lands in the middle of Texas school politics?

Geneva resident and award-winning educator Ellen Jo Ljung explores that question in her new novel, “Caught in the Crossfire,” according to a news release.

Current headlines and tensions that have pushed real-life teachers out of classrooms across the country served as the inspiration for her book, the release stated.

Ellen Jo Ljung (Provided by Ellen Jo Ljung)

“Nearly two years ago, a creative and talented teacher named Claire Peters started pestering me in my dreams, in the shower, on long car rides,” Ljung stated in the release. “My mythical colleague had a story to tell and hounded me to tell it.”

Ljung researched schools, communities, and laws in Texas to merge real places and issues into her novel. Though fictional, it is grounded in what happened to teachers in Texas during the 2022-23 school year, interference and micromanagement that continue to this day, the release stated.

“The realities drew me in, and I hope they draw my readers in, too,” Ljung stated in the release.

Ljung is the author of two textbooks about teaching writing and a teaching memoir, writes an ongoing blog, Dare to Teach and Learn.

“Caught in the Crossfire” is her first novel.