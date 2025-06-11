St. Charles sidewalk survey underway

St. Charles residents should report damaged sidewalks and other walkway suggestions to the city through online survey by July 11, 2025, to help city plan summer improvements. (Bill Ackerman)

The City of St. Charles has developed an online survey to gather input from residents to pinpoint areas where new sidewalks or repairs are needed.

Residents are invited to share feedback on where sidewalks are needed, where existing sidewalks are not wanted and where improvements are necessary to help the city plan for summer improvements.

The survey is open online at bit.ly/3HBowWI and will close on July 11.

Survey responses will help the City prioritize current projects and guide future project selection, based on residents’ feedback and other feasibility criteria.

For more information, visit the survey page of the city’s website at stcharlesil.gov.