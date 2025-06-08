St. Charles library to host ‘Music of Black History’ performance

The St. Charles Public Library will host ‘Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History,’ a live performance of historically black genres, on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library will host ‘Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History,’ a live performance of historically black genres on Friday, June 13.

The production will be performed by Bright Star Touring Theatre, at 1 p.m in the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The production will explore the role of music in Black American history, highlighting genres like spirituals, ragtime, jazz and R&B, and influential artists including Scott Joplin, Billie Holiday and Little Richard.

Bright Star, based in North Carolina, tours nationally using music and storytelling to connect audiences with history through energetic, educational performances.

To register, call 630-584-0076 or visit scpld.org.