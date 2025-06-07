St. Charles library to host discussion on Illinois’ role in the Civil War

Historian and award-winning writer Tom Emery will present a discussion on Illinois' contribution to the Civil War at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at the St. Charles Public Library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

St. Charles history buffs are invited to discuss how the state of Illinois helped shape the Civil War.

Historian and award-winning writer Tom Emery will present the discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, at the St. Charles Public Library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The talk will cover several aspects of Illinois’ contributions, including generals and regiments, home life during the war, Civil War prisons, political divisions in the state, notable battles and unrest involving Illinois troops.

Emery, a historical writer and researcher, received a 2007 grant for the Illinois State Library Heritage Project and has authored 13 historical titles.

To register, call 630-584-0076 or visit scpld.org.