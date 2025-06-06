St. Charles water quality meets EPA regulations

The City of St. Charles’ 2025 water quality report confirms that the city’s tap water meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Every year, the city conducts regular testing for contaminants, including inorganic substances, disinfectants, and radioactive materials, and provides the report to inform residents.

The 2025 Water Quality Report analyzes data from tests conducted in 2024, and indicates that all detected substances were within the EPA’s safety limits under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The report also includes information about the source of the city’s water, what it contains, and how it compares to standards set by regulatory agencies.

St. Charles sources its water from two underground aquifers, pumped through seven supply wells and stored in six reservoirs. It undergoes chlorination and fluoridation to meet federal and state safety requirements.

The full report is available for review on the city’s website, and printed copies are available at the Municipal Building at 2 E. Main St. and the Public Works facility at 1405 S. 7th Ave.

For more information about water testing procedures, contact the Illinois EPA at 217-785-4787 or the St. Charles Public Works Department at 630-377-4405 or pw@stcharlesil.gov.