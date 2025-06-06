St. Charles library to host Brazilian music duo Sunday

The St. Charles Public Library will host a performance by Brazilian music duo Tempero Brasileiro at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8.
The concert will be held in the Carnegie Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.
The duo features flutist Julie Koidin and guitarist Neil Alger, performing choro, samba and other Brazilian styles. Koidin is a Fulbright scholar and Brazilian choro specialist, and Alger is a Chicago-based jazz guitarist.
The concert is part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series, funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation.