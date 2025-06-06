St. Charles library to host Brazilian music duo Sunday

Flutist Julie Koidin and guitarist Neil Alger make up the duo group Tempero Brasileiro, which will perform at the St. Charles Public Library at 2 p.m. on June 8, 2025. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library will host a performance by Brazilian music duo Tempero Brasileiro at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8.

The concert will be held in the Carnegie Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The duo features flutist Julie Koidin and guitarist Neil Alger, performing choro, samba and other Brazilian styles. Koidin is a Fulbright scholar and Brazilian choro specialist, and Alger is a Chicago-based jazz guitarist.

The concert is part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series, funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation.