Geneva library’s Summer Challenge underway, kickoff event June 6

The Geneva Public Library District's 2025 Summer Challenge began June 1. Signups are available at the library at 227 S. Seventh St. or online. (Shaw Media file photo)

Geneva community members are invited to participate in the 2025 Summer Challenge program through the end of July.

The free family-friendly program includes activities and challenges for a chance to win prizes, intended to celebrate reading, creativity and lifelong learning.

The Geneva Public Library District organized the program to encourage individuals and families to read, learn and engage with library offerings.

“This summer, we’re encouraging everyone to read, explore, and discover something new,” Programming Coordinator Kaitlyn Ewoldt said in a news release. “Summer Challenge is a great way to personalize your learning journey while enjoying everything the library has to offer.”

Registration began Sunday, June 1, and the program will run through July 31. Registration can be completed online at gpld.readsquared.com or in person at the library at 227 S. Seventh St.

Challengers can earn points for completing activities like reading, attending programs and exploring library resources, and will be awarded prizes for every 10 points earned.

Several prize options are available for each age group; kids, teens and adults, ranging from a s’mores making kit for kids to Geneva Commons shopping sprees for adults.

The grand prize will be awarded by a drawing, with up to four entries available per challenger.

The library will celebrate the program’s commencement with a “First Friday” kickoff event featuring a family friendly concert from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 6.

The free, drop-in event will feature a performance from Chicago kindie band Wendy & DB.

For more information or to register for the challege, visit gpld.org/summer-challenge.