Oswego man dies after jumping from moving car in Sugar Grove

A 35-year-old Oswego man has died of his injuries after jumping from a moving car in Sugar Grove Monday afternoon and being hit by a pickup truck.

His name is being withheld pending family notification, according to a news release from the Sugar Grove Police Department. About 1:04 p.m. Monday, the Sugar Grove Police Department and Sugar Grove Fire Protection District responded to the area of Route 56 between Hankes Road and Golfview Drive for an accident with injuries.

After arriving at the scene, police officers found the man laying in the middle of the roadway, according to the release. The first Sugar Grove police officer arriving on the scene began CPR on the victim.

The Sugar Grove Fire Protection Department arrived a short time later and determined that the victim had succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

The man had been a passenger in a car heading west on Route 56 from Interstate 88.

According to the release, he had been experiencing distress and jumped from the front passenger seat of the moving car.

The driver stopped the car and tried to keep the passenger along the shoulder of the roadway. However, the man ran into traffic and was struck by a 2012 Ford pickup truck pulling a trailer, according to the release.

The westbound lanes of Route 56 from I-88 were closed for about four hours during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sugar Grove Police Department. Anyone who has any information regarding the crash is urged to call the department at 630-391-7250.