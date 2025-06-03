Kane County offers assistance to those at risk of eviction

Kane County renters who are behind on payments are invited to apply for assistance from the county's Homeless Prevention Program. (Jeff Knox- Daily Herald)

Kane County residents at risk of losing their homes can receive financial help from the county’s Homeless Prevention Program.

Renters behind on payments and at risk of eviction can apply for assistance until July 31.

Through the program, renters can receive help with up to 12 months of past due rent and three future months.

The program also allows for the payment of application fees, security deposits, and first/last month rent for households moving into a new unit.

Kane County renters who are behind on bills or rent or living in unsafe or overcrowded conditions are invited to apply.

To qualify, applicants must live in a rental unit in Kane County with income of 80% or less than the median income, are not receiving federal assistance and have not applied for the program before.

Eligible applicants should apply online by July 31. Applications may take six to eight weeks to process.

For more information contact Kim Lovely at lovelykim@KaneCountyIL.gov or call 630-444-1231. For bilingual assistance, contact Brittny M. Garica at GariciaBrittny@KaneCountyIL.gov or call 630-232-5871.