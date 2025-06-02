St. Charles Fine Arts Show award winners announced

Artist Karri Jamison (center) poses with her Best of Show award at the St. Charles Fine Arts Show with (from left) St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull, St. Charles Bank & Trust Vice President Drew Kotche and President Michael Trimarco and Alderperson Jayme Muenz. (Photo provided by C & E Photography)

The 27th Annual St. Charles Fine Art Show, was held on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26 in downtown St. Charles.

This event featured a juried art show, along with family-friendly art activities, live entertainment and demonstrations throughout the downtown area.

The event showcased over 110 artists who work with a variety of mediums. Work was judged by a panel on the final day.

Ten exhibitors were presented with artist awards recognizing the originality, technique, execution, expression and overall impression of their art.

Wisconsin artist Karri Jamison was awarded Best of Show for her acrylic paintings, the highest honor of the annual event.

In addition to the Best of Show award, six Awards of Excellence and three Judges Awards were given to outstanding artists on the final day of the event.

Jewelry maker Jason Mcleod, oil painters Lidia Wylangowska, Feng Biddle and Roy Boswell, acrylic painter Mays Mayhew and potter Kyle Hendrix all received Awards of Excellence.

Acrylic painter Eric Fortune, woodworker Christian Anderson and digital artist Eric Lee each received a Judges Award.

For more information on the 2025 St. Charles Fine Art Show and to view the complete list of award winners, visit stcharlesfineartshow.com or contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at (630) 443-3967.