Geneva road improvement work begins June 2

A Geneva city contractor, Geneva Construction, will soon begin working on the 2025 Street Program, which includes resurfacing 19 residential roads, officials announced in a news release.

Contractors will begin work on the Meade Court water main lining and hydrant installation beginning Monday, June 2.

Driveway and sidewalk removal and replacement on Lewis Road between Peck and Kaneville will continue into the first week of June.

Additional improvements involve pavement patching on Third Street, reconstruction of the Hamilton Street parking lot, reconfiguration of James Street parking, updated pavement markings and drainage repairs, the release stated.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

The public can subscribe for road construction updates via the Notify Me function on the city’s website.

For more Street Program information, contact the City’s Civil Engineer Elton Orozco at 630-232-1279 or via email, corozco@geneva.il.us.