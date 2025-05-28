St. Charles child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in driveway

The St. Charles Police Department reminds motorists of the dangers of impaired driving as millions of motorists will hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

A small child was seriously injured Tuesday evening after bring struck by a vehicle in his own driveway in St. Charles, according to St. Charles police.

Deputy Police Chief Richard Clark confirmed Tuesday evening in an email that the crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on May 27 in the victim’s own driveway in the Royal Fox subdivision.

St. Charles Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures before taking the child to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The investigation is ongoing. Details of the incident and an update on the health of the child are expected to be released Wednesday as it becomes available, according to Clark.