Got talent? audition for Geneva’s annual competition

Talented Kane County residents can audition for the 2025 Geneva’s Got Talent competition and take the stage during the Swedish Days Festival next month.

The Geneva Park District, Chamber of Commerce and Sounds Like Music partner to present the annual competition for all ages.

Participants do not have to be Geneva residents, there is no age restriction and those with all types of talents are welcome to compete for cash prizes.

Applications and $35 registration fees must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4. The application form and registration payment portal can be found on the Park District website.

Geneva’s Got Talent will hold auditions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 at Playhouse 38, located at 321 Stevens St.

Semi-finalists and finalists will perform on the Central Stage during the Swedish Days Festival.

The final two rounds of competition will take the stage on Third Street from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 and 19.

For more information, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.