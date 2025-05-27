Batavia utility work could cause traffic delays this week

Batavia motorists should expect delays on Wilson Street this week, and McKee Street and Van Nortwick Avenue will be closed through August. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Batavia motorists should expect delays on Wilson Street this week, while sections of McKee Street and Van Nortwick Avenue will be closed through August.

Lanes on Wilson Street will be temporarily closed between Van Nortwick and Western Avenues from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, May 27 and 28. Long delays are expected.

The city is conducting storm sewer work at the new Ashton Ridge development, which will requires temporary lane closures on Wilson Street. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic patterns.

McKee Street will be closed from Stonefield Way to Van Nortwick Avenue, and Van Nortwick will be closed from Wilson St. to Illinois Avenue.

McKee and Van Nortwick will be closed through August for a full road reconstruction and watermain replacement project. The city will install new pavement, curbs, and updated water infrastructure.