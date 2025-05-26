May 26, 2025
St. Charles summer street repairs begin next week

Roadwork will span June through October

By Shaw Local News Network
At the April 5 St. Charles City Council meeting, aldermen approved a $1.8 million contract with Geneva Construction Company. The scope of work will include roadway resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, curb/gutter repairs, utility repairs, restoration and a water main replacement on South 12th Avenue between Madison and Ronzheimer avenues, Ken Jay, manager of the St. Charles Public Works Engineering Division, told aldermen in a memo.

St. Charles motorists can expect to see an increase in roadwork beginning next week, as the city plans to improve nearly 14 miles of roadway this summer through its 2025 Street Rehabilitation Project.

Work is expected to begin the first week of June and completed by early October. In total, the city will improve about 13.8 miles of roadway in several different locations.

The work will be divided into three phases:

  • Repairs/replacements: utilities, sidewalks curbs and driveways
  • Street work: pavement grinding, patching, fresh oil and asphalt paving
  • Restoration/Marking: Parkway improvements and permanent pavement marking installation 

The second phase is expected to begin mid-June. Each roadway will reopen by the end of the third phase, which is expected in the first week of October.

More information, including an interactive map of the scheduled work with a complete list of streets, and regular construction updates, is on the City website.

