St. Charles summer street repairs begin next week

St. Charles motorists can expect to see an increase in roadwork beginning next week, as the city plans to improve nearly 14 miles of roadway this summer through its 2025 Street Rehabilitation Project.

Work is expected to begin the first week of June and completed by early October. In total, the city will improve about 13.8 miles of roadway in several different locations.

The work will be divided into three phases:

Repairs/replacements: utilities, sidewalks curbs and driveways

Street work: pavement grinding, patching, fresh oil and asphalt paving

Restoration/Marking: Parkway improvements and permanent pavement marking installation

The second phase is expected to begin mid-June. Each roadway will reopen by the end of the third phase, which is expected in the first week of October.

More information, including an interactive map of the scheduled work with a complete list of streets, and regular construction updates, is on the City website.