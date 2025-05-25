What’s happening in Batavia: Tree program, energy audit for residents

Batavia residents can help grow a greener community through the City’s Parkway Tree Program. Thanks to funding from the City’s non-reusable bag fee, high-quality, locally grown trees are available for just $45–$65—including planting and mulch.

Each address may request one tree per year. Species are carefully selected for parkway conditions, and placement follows spacing and utility guidelines. If demand exceeds supply, some residents may be notified that a tree is unavailable.

This year’s selections include a special White Oak grown from acorns of a heritage tree in West Batavia Cemetery—offering a unique link to local history.

Request forms for 2025 are available online or by mail. After the request period, participants will receive confirmation of the species and planting details. For a list of available trees and to apply, visit bataviail.gov/parkwaytrees.

Help shape Batavia’s energy future

The City of Batavia is conducting a major electric utility planning study and wants your input. We’ve partnered with The Brattle Group to ensure our energy system remains reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible. Residents are encouraged to complete a short online survey to share their priorities and help guide decisions about Batavia’s electric future. Customers of Batavia Electric recently received a postcard with an invitation to the survey. To learn more, or take the survey, visit bataviail.gov/electricstudy.

Apply for an energy audit and save on home upgrades

Batavia residents can now apply for a subsidized home energy audit through the City’s GREEN Program, funded by the single-use bag fee. The program aims to reduce energy waste and lower utility bills while making homes more efficient and comfortable.

Twenty-five households will be selected for audits conducted by Sustained Ability Construction. Each audit includes a detailed report with upgrade recommendations, estimated savings, and next steps.

Eligible residents (no overdue bills or code violations) can also apply for upgrade grants after the audit:

15 standard grants of $1,000

10 low-income grants of $3,000

Grant applications must be submitted within 45 days of receiving the audit—no exceptions.

Even if you don’t receive a grant, the audit provides a personalized roadmap for energy savings.

Applications will be available in early June. Visit bataviail.gov/energyaudit or for details and to apply. If you have questions, contact Batavia@bataviail.gov or call 630-454-2000.