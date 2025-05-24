St. Charles speaker will explore how quilting was used in the underground railroad

(File photo) Connie Martin, Illinois Humanities Road Scholar will present “Pre-Civil War Quilts: Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2025, in the church at 994 N. 5th Ave. (Route 25). (Photo provided by Pam Riss)

St. Charles community members are invited to learn how quilting was used to relay coded messages and assist the efforts of the Underground Railroad before the Civil War.

The St. Charles Episcopal Church’s Racial Justice Committee will host a “Pre-Civil War Quilts: Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad“ presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, in the church at 994 N. 5th Ave. (Route 25).

Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Connie Martin will lead the presentation. She will share stories passed down by her family, now six generations removed from slavery.

Martin is a retired middle school teacher of 32 years, fitness instructor, mother and grandmother of four. She holds a BA from Illinois State University with a Thesis in Integrating African American History in Educational Curriculums.

During the presentation, Martin will share the secret codes and hidden messages in generational quilt patterns used over 200 years ago by abolitionists and freedom seekers to signify escape routes to Canada.

Martin will demonstrate how quilts were used to warn of dangers, indicate how transport might occur and who might help as “friends” on the Underground Railroad.

Martin will share 18 different quilt patterns in replica quilts while referencing the book, "Lizzie’s Story: A Slave Family’s Journey to Freedom," authored by her mother, Dr. Clarice Boswell.

The presentation was originally created by Boswell, who performed it for 16 years before Martin took over.

The event is free to attend, and those interested can register on the event webpage.